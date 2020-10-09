Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Breaks Record for New Coronavirus Cases

Updated:
Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections, has seen its daily caseload double over the past month. Andrey Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 12,126 new coronavirus cases Friday, setting a record for new infections as authorities at the epicenter of the outbreak consider new restrictions to slow the spread of the disease.

Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections at 1,272,238 cases, has seen its daily caseload double over the past month.

The new record surpasses the country’s previous highest daily total of 11,656 recorded on May 11 by 470 cases.

According to the tally compiled by the national coronavirus information center, a total of 22,257 Russians have died, with 201 fatalities confirmed Friday. Monthly data published by Russia’s statistics agency suggests that the real number of fatalities is at least double that figure.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak with 3,701 new and 321,812 total cases, has seen a 53% rise in new infections over the past week. 

Reports citing unnamed sources suggest that Moscow City Hall is considering closing night clubs, pubs and karaoke clubs to slow the spread of the virus.

“We need to cut down the number of people in the city, otherwise we’ll arrive at the same restrictions we’ve seen in spring,” an unnamed official told the RBC news website.

This spring, the city of 12.7 million had shut non-essential businesses and imposed strict self-isolation rules enforced by digital passes and a tracking app for infected individuals. Moscow lifted the restrictions in June ahead of a major military parade and a vote on constitutional changes that grant President Vladimir Putin the power to extend his rule into 2036.

