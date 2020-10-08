Political Crisis Erupts in Kyrgyzstan Over Disputed Election

Unrest broke out in ex-Soviet nation Kyrgyzstan on Sunday after a highly contested parliamentary election sparked protests in the capital city of Bishkek.

Opposition supporters stormed the government headquarters and presidential offices and freed former president Almazbek Atambayev from jail.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov then resigned on Tuesday, after which formerly imprisoned nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov was elected in a parliamentary meeting in a hotel.

Since then, over a dozen political parties have formed a "coordination council" to restore stability, but acting Prime Minister Japarov has refused to recognize the council.

While President Sooronbay Jeenbekov maintains that he is in control of the situation, he has not been seen in public since the unrest began.