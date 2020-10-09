New Clashes in Kyrgyzstan as Leader 'Ready to Resign'

Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday as a power vacuum persisted and President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said he was ready to resign. The new clashes broke out after Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in the capital on Friday and said he would resign to end post-vote chaos. A disputed parliamentary election sparked a fresh crisis in the Central Asian country, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one dead and more than 1,000 injured. But questions about Jeenbekov's level of control over the situation persisted as tensions bubbled over between supporters of two factions that have promoted candidates for the vacant post of prime minister. There has been little evidence of a central authority in Bishkek since a parliamentary vote in the ex-Soviet republic on Sunday sparked protests that morphed into violent unrest. On Friday, fist fights broke out after two hostile camps that are jostling to form a government converged in central Bishkek. An AFP correspondent saw supporters of one of the groups break windows of cars as security guards working for the rival group fired shots in the air, before key leaders were evacuated from the scene.

Оказывается выстрелы были предположительно по уезжающей машине Атамбаева. Тилека Токтогазиева ранили в голову, ещё весь окровавленный без сознания лежит якобы телохранитель Атамбаева. pic.twitter.com/jUEgdfxhz1 — Nurjamal Djanibekova (@NurjamalD) October 9, 2020

It was not immediately clear who initiated the conflict but the violence began when supporters of nationalist Sadyr Japarov, who has styled himself as prime minister, descended on a rally featuring speeches by a former president and former prime minister. On Friday, Jeenbekov signed off on the resignation of the government in place before the election, which opposition parties say was rigged by massive vote-buying in favor of parties close to the president. Election officials said a date for fresh elections would be set before Nov. 6. Jeenbekov, who has not appeared in public since Monday, said early on Friday he was prepared to step down once a new government is formed. "After legitimate executive authorities have been approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic," he said in a statement. Later the same day he declared a 12-day state of emergency in Bishkek, including tight controls on movement in and out of the city. But with opposition politicians claiming leadership posts in the interior ministry and state prosecutor's office, analysts said it was not clear how Jeenbekov could enforce the state of emergency. Supporters of various rival groups had gathered across the capital earlier in the day, each supporting its own faction or cause but none openly backing Jeenbekov.