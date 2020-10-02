Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Expects Year-End Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Moscow has been the most-affected Russian city during the pandemic. Moskva News Agency

Moscow could receive bulk shipments of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020 while the vaccine continues to undergo final clinical trials, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

Phase 3 trials of Sputnik V, an adenovirus-based vector vaccine that the Russian government approved in August, are expected to wrap up in May 2021. A second vaccine developed in Siberia has received a patent this week ahead of its expected registration on Oct. 15.

“I hope that we’ll have the first large batches of the vaccine in November or December,” Sobyanin, the head of Russia's national coronavirus task force, said in an interview on state television. 

Industrial-scale production of the vaccine is expected to begin sometime between late December and January, he added. 

Around 6,000 out of 40,000 volunteers and 600 medics have been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine in the Russian capital as part of post-registration double-blind trials so far, Sobyanin said.  

Small batches have also been sent to other Russian regions.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections at 1.18 million. Its daily caseload has risen sharply from less than 5,000 to nearly 9,000 in the past month, stoking fears of a second wave.

In the capital, the daily count of new Covid-19 infections has more than doubled over the past week, surpassing 2,400 on Thursday. 

To curb the resurgent spread of Covid-19 in Moscow, Sobyanin announced an extended two-week school break, ordered offices to send one-third of their workforce home starting next Monday and strongly urged the elderly to stay indoors.  

The mayor warned that he may reinstate tougher measures if the city of 12.7 million fails to observe the rules and health guidelines.

Sobyanin maintained Thursday that the city is still experiencing its first wave of the virus.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

new rules

Moscow's First Steps Out of Coronavirus Lockdown, Explained

While Muscovites will be able to walk outside for the first time in two months, certain restrictions still apply.
LOCKDOWN MAYHEM

Traffic Jams, Large Queues Mark First Day of Moscow’s Coronavirus Travel Passes

Passes are required for all trips by public and personal transport and residents face steep fines for violations.
NOWHERE TO ISOLATE

Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Leaves the Homeless Out in the Cold

The city’s 12 million residents have been ordered to stay inside as the coronavirus sweeps the city. Its thousands of homeless have nowhere to go.
grim outlook

Moscow ‘Nowhere Near’ Its Coronavirus Peak, Mayor Warns

“We have a serious test ahead of us and we need to prepare for it,” Sobyanin said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.