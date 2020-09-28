News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Karabakh flare-up Arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan were on the brink of all-out conflict Sunday after deadly clashes that claimed at least 24 lives sparked international calls for a halt to fighting.

France, Germany, Italy and the EU swiftly urged an "immediate ceasefire" to the worst clashes since 2016 in the Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "an end to hostilities.” Muslim Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey blamed majority Christian Armenia for the flare-up and promised Baku its "full support." ‘People’s inauguration’ Belarusian police detained around 200 people Sunday as tens of thousands took to the streets in support of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya days after the country's strongman president staged a secret inauguration.

#Belarus The best video that shows the scale of the rally in #Minsk and people's inauguration of #Tsikhanouskaya. Despite brutal detentions, people have gathered yet again. Day 50 and the 8th consecutive Sunday of the protests - the largest and longest ever in Belarus pic.twitter.com/T9HQ4Z4DNS — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 27, 2020

The opposition movement calling for an end to President Alexander Lukashenko's regime has kept up a wave of large-scale demonstrations since his disputed Aug. 9 election win, with around 100,000 or more people taking to the streets every weekend. F1 run Some 30,000 fans attended the Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi, the highest number of this year’s coronavirus-hit season, as organizers confirmed seven infections in the sport’s biggest Covid-19 spike so far.

Yuri Kochetkov / Pool / AFP