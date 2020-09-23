Secret Lukashenko Inauguration Triggers Fresh Belarus Clashes

Clashes between masked riot police and protesters broke out in Minsk, with the Viasna rights group saying that more than 150 people had been arrested in the capital, as well as the southwestern city of Brest and other places.

Several thousand protesters, many carrying the red-and white opposition flag, took to the streets of the capital Minsk and other cities following a surprise announcement that Lukashenko had been sworn into a sixth term in office following disputed elections in August.

Belarus police fired tear gas and arrested more than 150 protesters on Wednesday after the secret inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko triggered new demonstrations and fresh condemnation in the West.

Several European countries including Germany and the United States responded to Lukashenko's inauguration by refusing to recognize him as the president of the ex-Soviet state.

"The announced results were fraudulent and did not convey legitimacy," a State Department spokesperson said in Washington. "The United States cannot consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimately elected leader of Belarus."

The state-run Belta news agency broke the news that Lukashenko had "taken office as President of Belarus" during a ceremony in the Palace of Independence on Wednesday.

It was not shown live on television unlike previous ceremonies, but Belta published photographs of the mustachioed leader swearing the oath of allegiance at a podium in a blue suit with his hand on a copy of the Constitution.

"I can't, I don't have the right to abandon Belarusians," Lukashenko said in his inaugural address according to a transcript of his remarks later released by his office.

He blamed the mass protests since August, which have seen tens of thousands take to the streets, on "disorientation of society" and thanked law enforcement for showing "firmness."

Lukashenko said he and his allies had "prevented a catastrophe," though the ceremony in front of 700 guests drew mockery from critics.

"If the inauguration had been announced in advance, 200,000 demonstrators would have gathered outside his palace," said Ales Belyatsky, head of the Viasna rights group.

"Where are the rejoicing citizens? Where is the diplomatic corps?" questioned opposition activist and former minister Pavel Latushko on social media.

'Such a farce'

On Wednesday evening, several thousand protesters took to the streets, with some chanting "Long live Belarus" and others wearing cardboard crowns.

Many derided the 66-year-old, who has been in power since 1994.

"I had my cat sworn in today," read one placard.

Video and pictures released by Tut.by, an independent Belarusian outlet, showed riot police violently dispersing protesters who yelled "fascists" while some demonstrators including women had bloodied faces.

Tear gas was used during scuffles between police and protesters.

Earlier in the day Lukashenko's opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya reiterated her claim to be the true winner of the elections, saying the "so-called inauguration is of course a farce."