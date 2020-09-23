Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Leader Lukashenko Sworn In at Secret Ceremony – Agency

By AFP
The inauguration took place as Lukashenko faces massive demonstrations against his disputed re-election. TUT.by via AP / TASS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.

Lukashenko has faced massive demonstrations against his rule in Minsk and other cities since claiming victory in disputed elections on Aug. 9, and has made only rare appearances in public view.

"Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence," the news agency reported.

Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko's motorcade raced through the capital Minsk, prompting speculation that the inauguration was due to take place, while there was no official confirmation.

Lukashenko's official website did not make any announcement and the ceremony was not shown live on state television, apparently to avoid protesters gathering.

The 66-year-old leader, in power since 1994, viewed one protest rally from his helicopter, describing the demonstrators as "rats," and later disembarked in a bullet-proof vest, carrying a Kalashnikov.

He has sought backing from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has promised him law enforcement backup if needed, as well as a $1.5 billion loan.

His main opposition rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, claimed she won the election but has taken shelter in Lithuania, while Lukashenko has jailed or driven out other key opposition figures.

European Union foreign ministers on Monday failed to agree sanctions over the political crisis, despite a plea for support from Tikhanovskaya.

Cyprus, which has good relations with Russia, has vetoed proposed EU sanctions.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

slowed momentum

Belarus Resumes Dispersing Protests as Lukashenko Decries ‘Gestapo’ Opposition

The Belarus interior ministry said two people were detained at the Minsk Tractor Works strike. 
PROTEST MOOD

As Discontent Grows at Home, Russia’s Opposition Is Watching Belarus

Despite massive protests continuing in the Far East, all eyes in Russia are on its western neighbor.
opinion Dmitry Trenin

Game Over for Lukashenko: the Kremlin's Next Move

The Kremlin has had enough of Lukashenko, but it cannot allow Belarus to follow the path of Ukraine.
unwelcome visitor

Belarus Workers Chant 'Leave' at Lukashenko as Anger Mounts Over Vote

In widely shared footage, Lukashenko was confronted by workers who shouted him down with chants of "Leave!" as he tried to give a speech.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.