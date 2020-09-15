Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 7 Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Volunteers Report Side Effects

Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

One in seven volunteers have complained of side effects including weakness and muscle pain after taking Russia’s highly touted coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s health minister said Tuesday.

Final clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine began in Moscow earlier this month amid questions over its long-term safety and effectiveness. 

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said more than 300 out of the announced 40,000 volunteers have been vaccinated so far, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“Approximately 14% have small complaints of weakness, muscle pain for 24 hours and an occasional increase in body temperature,” TASS quoted Murashko as saying.

Murashko said the symptoms “level off” by the next day.

“The complications are described in the instructions and are predictable,” he said.

Volunteers are expected to receive a second shot of the adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine within 21 days of the first.

Russian government officials and party leaders have reported taking part in the trials.

Developers have in recent days begun distributing small batches of Sputnik V across Russian regions in parallel with the Phase 3 trials. The general population could get vaccinated in late November or early December, Murashko has said.

Russia has confirmed nearly 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 in the six months since its outbreak began, with a steady uptick in daily cases seen in recent days.

Public polling has said that nearly half of Russians do not plan to receive the coronavirus vaccine at any point.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health

Read more

mysterious falls

Third Russian Doctor Falls From Hospital Window After Coronavirus Complaint

Alexander Shulepov claimed that he was forced to work despite the fact that he tested positive for Covid-19.
SYSTEMIC CRISIS

Russia’s Healthcare System Faced Cuts for Years. Now Medical Students Are on the Coronavirus Frontlines.

In Moscow, medical students have been deployed to hospitals strained by the pandemic.
STRATEGIC ERRORS

Italian Doctors Warned Hospitals Are Coronavirus Vectors. One Russian Region Proves Their Point.

The sparsely populated northern Komi Republic is one of Russia’s coronavirus hotspots. Six of its hospitals are now under quarantine.
searching for solutions

Russia Ready to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccines on Humans in June

Tests are currently underway on mice, rabbits and other animals to determine the most promising prototype by April 30.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.