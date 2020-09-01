Denmark Summons Russian Envoy Over Airspace Violation

Denmark said Tuesday it had summoned the Russian ambassador for talks after a Russian jet fighter violated the Scandinavian country's airspace during a NATO exercise last week.

"I take very seriously Russia's unacceptable violation of Danish airspace. It is absolutely essential that everybody -- including Russia -- respects the ground rules and international principles," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

"That message has been relayed to the Russian ambassador today. It has been made clear that this must not happen again."

NATO also denounced Russia's aggressive behavior.