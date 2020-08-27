US Troops Injured in Tense Confrontation with Russians in Syria

Russian military vehicles and attack helicopters surrounded two U.S. armored cars in a tense confrontation in northeastern Syria Wednesday, leaving U.S. troops injured, according to the White House.

Videos of the confrontation that were shared on Twitter, apparently taken by bystanders and the Russians themselves, appear to show the Russian troop carriers and helicopters trying to box the U.S. vehicles in and then force them from the area, near Dayrick.

Vehicles appear to bump each other, and at one point — possibly at the beginning of the confrontation — one of the helicopters hovers very low over the halted Americans, blasting them with prop wash.