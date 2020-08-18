Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian General Killed by 'Explosive Device' in Syria: Agencies

By AFP
Maaret Misrin, Syria. Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP

A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said the device went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ezzor.

The statement, released to the Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, said the three servicemen were wounded in the blast and that a "senior military advisor with the rank of major general" died while being evacuated and provided with medical assistance.

No further details were provided.

Thousands of Russian troops are deployed across Syria in support of its army.

Moscow's military intervention in 2015, four years into the Syrian conflict, helped keep President Bashar al-Assad in power and started a long, bloody reconquest of territory lost to rebels in the early stages of the war.

In July, three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were wounded in Syria's restive Idlib province when a joint military patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device.

Read more about: Syria

Read more

Syria

Syria Constitution Body Could Be Agreed on Soon — Russian Official

Diplomats from Russia, Iran and Turkey will meet with United Nations negotiators to discuss the issue again.
War casualties

Militants Kill 3 Russian Soldiers in Syria Ambush, Defense Ministry Says

Estimates vary on the total number of Russians killed since Moscow intervened in Syria's civil war.
U.S. departure

Russia and Syria Tell U.S. Forces to Leave Syria

The statement said Russian and Syrian forces had prepared buses to relocate refugees.
Syria

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

A Russian woman and child have been killed in U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria while at least a dozen more are trapped.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.