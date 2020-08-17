Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Approaches 930K Coronavirus Cases

Updated:
Russia is the world's fourth most-affected country in terms of infections, behind the U.S., Brazil and India. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 4,892 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 927,745.

Over the past 24 hours 55 people have died, bringing the total official toll to 15,740. 

Separate figures published last week by Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat found that the number of deaths from the virus could be much larger than this official tally, updated daily by the country’s coronavirus task force. It found almost 12,000 people with coronavirus died during June alone, with the virus confirmed or believed to be the main cause of death in more than 7,000 cases, while the task force figures showed only 4,880 for the same period.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of August 17. MT

The highest number of new cases were in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Russia's fatality rate has remained low compared to other badly-hit countries, raising speculation that Moscow could be underreporting figures.

Russian authorities began easing anti-virus measures in June ahead of a massive World War II military parade in Moscow and a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that now allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

Both events were initially postponed due the epidemic.

Moscow opened cinemas and theaters on Aug. 1. In the capital, masks are mandatory in stores and on public transport but not in the streets.

Several institutes in Russia are working on a coronavirus vaccine.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said it developed a "safe" vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers. 

The trials are ongoing, and the Defense Ministry expects clinical trials to be fully completed in the coming weeks.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

FAULTY TECHNOLOGY

‘Our Equipment Is Dangerous’: Russian Doctors Expected Ventilators Tragedy

Russian-made ventilators sent to the U.S. last month have been blamed for hospital fires that killed six Russian coronavirus patients in recent days.
lockdown crime

Russian Rape Victims Charged With Violating Virus Lockdown

The two teenage victims were cited for breaking stay-at-home orders after they reported the rape to police.
coronavirus in the kremlin

Putin's Spokesman Hospitalized With Coronavirus

The Kremlin spokesman is at least the second person in Putin’s administration to test positive for Covid-19.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Private Healthcare Contributes Little to Russia’s Coronavirus Response

Non-state hospitals provide just 5% of Moscow’s free beds for Covid-19 patients.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.