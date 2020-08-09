Belarusian police and protesters clashed Sunday in the capital Minsk and other cities, with law enforcement officers using stun grenades after a presidential vote that the opposition says was rigged, witnesses and media reports said. Witnesses described chaotic scenes across the capital, with protesters shouting, cars honking and sirens wailing.

⚡️ Люди выходят по всему Минску! pic.twitter.com/w7ttXCzIBs — РБ головного мозга (@belamova) August 9, 2020

A live video feed provided by U.S.-funded Radio Liberty showed hundreds of riot police facing off with protesters in central Minsk and firing stun grenades to disperse the crowd. Witnesses said several thousand protesters and around 1,000 police gathered near a central monument in Minsk, with clashes erupting and some protesters trying to set up barricades. Opposition-linked media outlets including tut.by and Nasha Niva reported clashes with police and that a police van had rammed into a crowd of protesters. A water cannon was also reportedly used.

Вот так выглядит центр Минска вечером 9 августа.



Фото: Дмитрий Брушко, https://t.co/SAPdczGoiG pic.twitter.com/ffFVONgyF7 — TUT.BY (@tutby) August 9, 2020