Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Belarus after a presidential election on Sunday that saw longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko face the biggest challenge to his rule in years.

An official exit poll showed Lukashenko, in power since 1994, scoring a landslide victory, but his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya immediately cast doubt on the results.

Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice, galvanized the opposition and attracted tens of thousands of supporters to the ex-Soviet country's biggest demonstrations in years.

Opposition supporters took to the streets of Minsk and other cities after polls closed and the state exit poll showed that Lukashenko had won with 79.7 percent of the vote, with Tikhanovskaya in a distant second place with 6.8 percent.

Several thousand protesters gathered near a central monument in the capital Minsk, where they faced off with hundreds of riot police with shields.

A live video feed provided by US-funded Radio Liberty showed police firing stun grenades and advancing to disperse the crowd, with many fleeing.

Opposition-linked media outlets including tut.by and Nasha Niva reported clashes with police and said a police van had rammed into a crowd of protesters.

There were also reports of water cannon and rubber bullets being fired.

The opposition had said it expected the vote to be rigged, and in a press conference after polls closed Tikhanovskaya said she did not trust results showing a victory for Lukashenko.

"Majority is with us"

"I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," she said. "We have already won, because we have overcome our fear, our apathy and our indifference."

The first official results were expected overnight.

Lukashenko, seeking a sixth term, warned the opposition he is not planning to give up his "beloved" Belarus as security was dramatically tightened in the capital on Sunday.