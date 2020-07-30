Russian Mercenaries in Belarus: All You Need to Know

Belarus has arrested 33 Russian mercenaries allegedly plotting to destabilize the country ahead of next month's presidential election. Belarus' KGB security service said the detained men were members of the Wagner group, a shadowy private military firm reportedly controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin which promotes Moscow's interests in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and a number of other countries. The shock announcement is just the latest twist in an extraordinary election campaign that has seen President Alexander Lukashenko, who has dominated Belarus for nearly three decades, jail his key would-be rivals ahead of the vote. Here’s all you need to know and wanted to ask about the allegations: How were the Wagner mercenaries caught? State news agency Belta said the authorities had received information about the arrival of 200 fighters in Belarus "to destabilize the situation during the election campaign." The ex-Soviet country's security services on Wednesday arrested a group of 32 Russian fighters as well as one other man in a different location. On Thursday morning, Belarus security council chief Andrei Ravkov said a criminal probe had been launched and that the men face charges of preparing "terrorist acts." He said "a search is going on" to find the others, complaining that it was "like looking for needles in a haystack." Did Belarus authorities know about their presence in advance? Descriptions of the men indicate that they were not trying to keep a low profile. Their behavior was "uncharacteristic for Russian tourists" because they didn't drink and their "uniform military-style clothing" drew attention, Belta said. Analysts say it would have been virtually impossible for Lukashenko to be unaware of the Wagner mercenaries' presence. “Lukashenko, of course, was aware of why the Wagner fighters were in Minsk and where they were heading,” military correspondent Semyon Pegov wrote.

Are these people really Russian mercenaries? Based on the information that has been revealed, yes. Belta released the names of all 33 men who were detained and Belarusian television aired several of their alleged passport photographs. “Our own independent research shows that they really are Wagner fighters,” Denis Korotkov, a journalist with the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who specializes in covering the Wagner Group, told The Moscow Times. “We have our own documents identifying a third of the soldiers. Nine names on the list are not known to use yet. Around 10 of them fought in Syria, and around the same number fought in Ukraine. It is harder to provide definite evidence of their involvement in African wars.” What is Ukraine's role? Ukraine's relations with Russia have been strained since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula and conflict broke out between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in the country's east. Ukraine's security service said Thursday it will seek to extradite the detained Russian fighters from Belarus. How has Russia responded? The Russian Embassy in Minsk said it had been notified of the detention of 32 Russian nationals, but Moscow hasn’t released an immediate comment. Experts have so far pushed forward three main theories as to what happened: The Wagner soldiers were on their way to a third country from Belarus During the coronavirus pandemic, Belarus has kept its borders open and operated international flights as usual. Russians have used Belarus as a springboard to travel abroad as their own country has grounded international flights. This is “the most logical version” of events, Korotkov said. “It is not the usual route used by Wagner, but during the pandemic, it might be useful to use the country as a transit hub for a small number of soldiers.” The men may have been on their way to Sudan, where the Wagner Group is reportedly active. Video footage showed Sudanese currency among the detained men's belongings. Military expert Pavel Luzin questioned whether the Wagner Group would use Belarus as a transport hub. “I don't really see how that would work,” he told the Republic news website. “Wagner is all under the roof of military intelligence. It is convenient for them to work from Russia. There are many quiet places here, many airports, and much easier. I'm not sure that the Russian military intelligence is so at ease in Belarus to start working with mercenaries on the spot there.” Russia wants to integrate Belarus into its territory In recent years, the two countries have been in talks to integrate closer, even to the point of unifying into a single state. Despite being under increasing pressure to inch closer to Russia, Lukashenko has rejected the idea of outright unification with Moscow. On Wednesday, political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya cited an unnamed source as saying that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has been working with Prigozhin on a project exploring the idea of completely integrating Belarus into Russia’s territory. It’s unlikely that the Wagner mercenaries were in Belarus to advance this goal, however, Korotkov believed. “These guys are field soldiers — they can fight but they are not experts of political provocations and they are not specialists in clandestine operations,” he said. “It’s unclear how they can cause instability within Belarus. The Belarusian army would easily overpower them.”