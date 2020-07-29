Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Finland Suspects Russian Jets Violated Airspace

By AFP
Two Sukhoi SU-27 jets "flew in Finnish airspace for about two minutes," the Finnish Defense Ministry said. Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikicommons

Two Russian fighter jets are suspected of violating Finnish airspace off the coast of Helsinki on Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry said. 

The incident "occurred over the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki at around 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (11:00 GMT)" and the border surveillance authority has opened an investigation to confirm the violation, the ministry said in a press release. 

Two Sukhoi SU-27 jets "flew in Finnish airspace for about two minutes," according to Niina Hyrsky, the ministry's communications director, who told AFP that Finland had scrambled planes to identify them. 

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the alleged violation, saying its SU-27 jets flew from the republic of Karelia to the Kaliningrad region in accordance with international airspace rules.

Russian military aircraft regularly cross the Gulf of Finland to link the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, between Lithuania and Poland. 

Finland, part of the Russian empire between 1809 and 1917, fought twice with the U.S.S.R. during the Second World War — first as an independent nation and then as an ally of the Germans — before changing sides in 1944 to fight against the Nazis. 

Finland has been neutral or militarily non-aligned since 1955 and is not a member of NATO. It is, however, associated with the Atlantic alliance through various cooperation programs.

Read more about: Finland

Read more

Finland

Finland Accuses Russia of Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO War Games

Finland is not a NATO member but it took part as an ally in NATO's largest exercise in decades which ended on Wednesday.
Finland

Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect

Finnish investigators suspect that “several million euros have been laundered" with the use of illegal labor.
Finland

Russian Activist Flees to Finland After Accusing FSB of Torture

Kapustin recounted being electrocuted for nearly three hours by FSB officers as part of an interrogation.
Finland

Finnish Journalist's Home Searched After Reporting on Russian Military

The report was based on leaked documents that detailed Russian troop movements near St. Petersburg

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.