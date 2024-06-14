Finland Says 4 Russian Planes May Have Violated Its Airspace

Finland’s border guard service said Friday that a suspected violation of its airspace by Russia earlier this week is now believed to have involved four warplanes instead of the initially reported one.

“As the investigation progresses, it has become apparent that in addition to the one Russian plane reported earlier, there is also reason to suspect three other planes of territorial infringement,” the border service said in a statement.

Finnish authorities said the “violation is suspected to have occurred by a four-plane division, which included two bomber and two fighter-class aircraft,” adding that the planes flew 2.5 kilometers into the country’s borders.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday morning near the city of Loviisa, located less than 90 kilometers east of the capital Helsinki, the Nordic country's Ministry of Defense said earlier this week.

The aircraft remained in Finnish airspace for about two minutes, according to the ministry.