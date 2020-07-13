Kremlin Envoy in Far East as More Protest Governor's Arrest

Protesters in Russia's Far East rallied again Monday in support of a popular regional governor arrested on murder charges, as a Kremlin envoy looked to ease tensions. Several hundred supporters of governor Sergei Furgal demonstrated in the center of the city of Khabarovsk, chanting "Furgal!" and "Freedom!" as passing cars honked their horns in support.

Напоминаем, это ВЕЧЕР ПОНЕДЕЛЬНИКА pic.twitter.com/Ep2IocuxSX — Штаб Навального в Хабаровске (@teamnavalnykhv) July 13, 2020

Local activists said between 500 and 700 people took part, after weekend protests that saw thousands on the streets of Khabarovsk, a city of nearly 600,000 near the border with China. Furgal, of the nationalist LDPR party, was detained last week, flown to Moscow and is to be held in custody until early September on charges of ordering the killings of businessmen 15 years ago. His supporters say the charges are political, after Furgal won the governor's seat from a representative of the ruling United Russia party in 2018. A massive rally on Saturday saw tens of thousands pour onto the streets of Khabarovsk to protest his arrest, with estimates ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 demonstrators. Several thousand more rallied again on Sunday.