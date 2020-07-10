New Figures Suggest Russia’s Coronavirus Death Toll Underreported

Russia's state statistics agency on Friday said at least 7,444 people died in May due to the coronavirus, a figure more than double that previously reported by the country's health officials. Russia came in for criticism in May when it was reporting very few deaths in comparison to other European countries. Officials attributed the low figures to Russia's rapid response to the pandemic.

The country's health authorities, which have been giving daily figures since March, earlier said that 3,633 people died from the coronavirus in May. However the state statistics agency, which gives demographic data with a delay, on Friday gave vastly different numbers for that month. It said the coronavirus was either confirmed or assumed as the “main cause of death” for 7,444 people who died in May. A further 5,008 people who had a coronavirus diagnosis died of other diseases, though the virus was the “catalyst” in the deaths of 1,530 in this group. The agency said the total number of deaths this May was 172,914 across Russia, which was more than 18,000 greater than the same month last year.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of July 10. MT