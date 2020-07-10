Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

New Figures Suggest Russia’s Coronavirus Death Toll Underreported

By AFP
Russia has reported fewer deaths from coronavirus, adjusted for the number of confirmed cases, than many other countries. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia's state statistics agency on Friday said at least 7,444 people died in May due to the coronavirus, a figure more than double that previously reported by the country's health officials.

Russia came in for criticism in May when it was reporting very few deaths in comparison to other European countries.

Officials attributed the low figures to Russia's rapid response to the pandemic.

The country's health authorities, which have been giving daily figures since March, earlier said that 3,633 people died from the coronavirus in May. 

However the state statistics agency, which gives demographic data with a delay, on Friday gave vastly different numbers for that month.

It said the coronavirus was either confirmed or assumed as the “main cause of death” for 7,444 people who died in May. 

A further 5,008 people who had a coronavirus diagnosis died of other diseases, though the virus was the “catalyst” in the deaths of 1,530 in this group.

The agency said the total number of deaths this May was 172,914 across Russia, which was more than 18,000 greater than the same month last year.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of July 10. MT

The head of the Rosstat agency Pavel Malkov said the death rate increased by nearly 12 percent in May year on year. 

“The death rate increased in 55 regions, and the biggest increase was in regions that were first to face the coronavirus,” he said in a televised briefing.

Deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova conceded that the coronavirus was the “main reason for the increase.”

Differences in figures have been explained by differing methodology, and the news on May data follows similar discrepancies in April data.

In late May, regions began to use a different methodology which broadened the approach and included more deaths in the coronavirus figure.

Russia on Friday reported 713,936 cases of infection and 11,017 total deaths

The country has been gradually lifting restrictions. Moscow will open its cinemas and theatres on August 1, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

rain check

Russia Readies for Ghost Celebrations for 75th V-Day Amid Coronavirus

A look at how Russia will celebrate Victory Day in the time of a pandemic.
pushing for pay

Russian Medics Demand Putin’s Promised Coronavirus Bonuses

“This looks like a mockery of medical professionals,” Russia’s union of healthcare workers said.
space leader

Russia’s Spaceflight Chief With Coronavirus Dies After Sending Off Astronauts

Putin said Yevgeny Mikrin had made an “invaluable” contribution to Russia’s space program during his life.
'crisis within a crisis'

Domestic Abuse in Russia Doubles Amid Virus Lockdown: Official

“It’s not an optimistic picture,” human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.