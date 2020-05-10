Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Sees 20% Surge in Mortality in April: Official Data

By Pjotr Sauer
Updated:

Moscow recorded 20% more fatalities in April 2020 compared to its average April mortality total over the past decade, according to newly published preliminary data from Moscow’s civil registry office.

The data comes as Russia sees the fastest growth in coronavirus infections in Europe, while its mortality rate remains much lower than in many countries. Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, has continued to see daily spikes in new cases despite being under lockdown since March 30. 

According to the official data, 11,846 people died in Russia’s capital in April of this year, roughly a 20% increase from the 10-year average for April deaths, which is 9,866. The numbers suggest that the city’s statistics of coronavirus deaths may be higher in reality than official numbers indicate.

Russia confirmed 11,012 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 209,688. In the capital, 109,74 people have been infected and 1,068 people have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Russia’s federal statistics agency Rosstat has not yet released its April death figures, which are expected to be published later this month or in early June

Russia boasts a relatively low coronavirus mortality rate of 0.9%, which experts believe is linked to the way coronavirus-related deaths are counted.

Pjotr Sauer
