Moscow Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirements as New Coronavirus Cases Slow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday that wearing masks will no longer be required outdoors from July 13 as the number of new coronavirus cases has dwindled in the Russian capital in recent weeks.

“A mandatory mask regimen on the streets will be lifted,” Sobyanin said in his blog.

Masks are still required in stores, public transport, medical facilities and other public places, he added.

Health experts recommend that the general public wear cloth masks to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Starting Monday, restrictions will also be lifted for businesses, schools, universities and children’s camps, as well as amusement parks and cultural centers.