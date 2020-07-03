Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Coronavirus-Infected Moscow Election Official Administered Vote on Putin Reforms – Reports

Updated:
Health officials warned that the nationwide vote could contribute to a renewed coronavirus outbreak. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow election official infected with the coronavirus administered votes during Russia’s weeklong plebiscite on constitutional changes, the Dozhd television channel reported Thursday.

The nationwide vote was postponed from its original date of April 22 and was spread out over a week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials had warned that it might still be too soon to hold the vote, citing the risk of ushering in a second wave of the virus.

Election workers at a polling station in Moscow’s Severnoye Tushino district were tested for the virus on June 27-28, days after voting had already begun on June 25. 

The polling station's chair Olga Vorokhobko received her positive test results in the afternoon on Wednesday, the last day of voting, Dozhd reported, citing another election official in the Severnoye Tushino district.

Vorokhobko went home to self-isolate upon receiving the results but the polling station remained open to voters until the polls closed, Dozhd reported.

According to official numbers, 1,310 people voted at this polling station in-person, with more than 300 voting on July 1 alone. 

About 78% of Russian voters voted in favor of the package of amendments with a 68% turnout, a result the Kremlin hailed as a “triumph” and critics derided as illegitimate. In addition to adding populist and conservative tenets to the Constitution, the changes also allow Putin to seek re-election twice after 2024 by resetting his term limits.

Russia has confirmed a total of 667,883 coronavirus cases nationwide as of Friday, with most new cases appearing outside Moscow in recent weeks.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Elections

Read more

second wave

Russian Health Official Warns of Virus Risk at Vote for Putin’s Reforms

“Vote if you want, but there’s no hospital beds in the city,” the Oryol region's infectious disease specialist said.
returning the favor

U.S. Ready to Send Ventilators to Coronavirus-Hit Russia, Trump Says

His announcement follows controversy over Russia’s shipment of medical supplies to the U.S.
BLAME AND SHAME

In Russia, Coronavirus Patients Fight Infection, Stigma and Harassment

Covid-19 patients report online bullying, threats and intimidation as fear and uncertainty follow the spread of the coronavirus across Russia.
STATE OF EMERGENCY

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Novatek’s Arctic LNG Construction Site

Three-quarters of the Murmansk region’s cases of the virus have been reported in the village where the facility is being built.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.