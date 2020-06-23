Coronavirus Frontline Doctors Ordered to Vote on Changes Allowing Putin to Stay in Power

Russian health workers treating coronavirus patients across the country say they are being pressured by their superiors to vote on constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power through 2036.

“We simply don’t have a choice,” a doctor at the Syktivkar Republic Infectious Diseases hospital in Russia’s remote northern republic of Komi told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity. The health worker — whose region was one of the country’s first coronavirus hotspots — said staff were called in for a meeting last week where it was “made clear” that voting was “obligatory.”

In Russia’s Far-Eastern city of Vladivostok, medical personnel at the Vladivostok's Clinical Hospital no. 4 are being urged to sign up for early voting, a text message sent to staff through WhatsApp seen by The Moscow Times shows.

“Colleagues, on Friday, June 19, representatives of the election commission will come to the polling station for early voting. All employees should be present with their passports,” the text message said.

Voting starts from June 25, with the official nationwide poll on July 1.

Two medical staff in the Arkhangelsk region near the Arctic and another two in the Urals region of Chelyabinsk also said their management is putting them under pressure to vote in the upcoming referendum. All four said employees are not being told how to vote.

Staff in hospitals in Moscow and St. Petersburg have not reported being pressured to vote.

Human rights critics and election observers have in the past accused the Kremlin of coercing the bloated civil servant sector into voting during elections in order to increase voter turnout. A 2014 study concluded that up to 25% of employees at large state companies were affected by voter mobilization during the country’s 2011 parliamentary elections.