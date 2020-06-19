Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-Governor Who Sued Putin Dies From Coronavirus – Reports

Mikhail Ignatyev cap.ru

A former Russian governor who sued President Vladimir Putin over his dismissal has died at age 58 from coronavirus complications, Interfax reported Thursday.

Mikhail Ignatyev was hospitalized in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs and placed on oxygen support last month. He became the first ex-governor to sue Putin over what he said was wrongful dismissal for “loss of trust” in January.

An unnamed source in the republic of Chuvashia’s administration told Interfax that its former governor Ignatyev had Covid-19.

Doctors at the St. Petersburg hospital where was being treated later clarified that Ignatyev died from heart failure.

“The situation was aggravated by double pneumonia,” said Raisa Konashkova, assistant chief medical officer at the Almazov National Medical Research Center.

The Kremlin called the news of Ignatyev’s death “very sad” and said it extends condolences to the families of everyone who had died from Covid-19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin did not plan to make “any special statements" in the wake of Ignatyev’s death.

Putin relieved Ignatyev from his 10-year governorship after the governor made headlines for calls to “wipe out” journalists who criticize the authorities and for dangling engine keys over a firefighter at a ceremony honoring them.

Russia’s Supreme Court was set to hear Ignatyev’s case against his dismissal on June 30.

Ignatyev’s funeral is scheduled for this Sunday in the Chuvash capital of Cheboksary 650 kilometers east of Moscow.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

faces of resistance

In Photos: Russia's Doctors and Nurses on the Coronavirus Frontlines

Photos capture the struggle and heroism of the people fighting the pandemic across Russia.
questionable testing

Half of Moscow’s Critical Coronavirus Patients Tested Negative, Mayor Says

Russian health officials have previously warned of coronavirus tests returning false negative results.
confirmed diagnosis

Russian PM Mishustin Diagnosed With Coronavirus

His diagnosis comes as Russia's number of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 in a record one-day surge.
lengthened quarantine

Putin Extends Russia’s Coronavirus Lockdown as New Infections Continue to Rise

“The deadly threat of the virus remains, it could affect everyone,” Putin said in his fifth public address regarding the outbreak.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.