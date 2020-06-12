Naval Chiefs at Russian Submarine Ceremony Ignore Coronavirus Safety Rules

Russian officials handing over a ballistic missile submarine to the Northern Fleet on Friday did not wear masks or practice social distancing, despite the ceremony taking place in the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the northern Arkhangelsk region.

The flag-raising ceremony for the Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) took place in the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk and was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the Commander of the Northern Fleet Aleksandr Moiseev and other dignitaries.

Severodvinsk has reported 1,605 cases of Covid-19, according to regional health authorities in Arkhangelsk. Of the infected, 1,163 work at the Sevmash and Zvezdochka naval shipyards, regional news outlet 29.ru reported on Friday.