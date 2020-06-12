Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Naval Chiefs at Russian Submarine Ceremony Ignore Coronavirus Safety Rules

By The Barents Observer
Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov handing over the St. Andrew’s naval flag to the commander of the Knyaz Vladimir. Press Service of the Defense Ministry / TASS

Russian officials handing over a ballistic missile submarine to the Northern Fleet on Friday did not wear masks or practice social distancing, despite the ceremony taking place in the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the northern Arkhangelsk region.

The flag-raising ceremony for the Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) took place in the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk and was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the Commander of the Northern Fleet Aleksandr Moiseev and other dignitaries.

Severodvinsk has reported 1,605 cases of Covid-19, according to regional health authorities in Arkhangelsk. Of the infected, 1,163 work at the Sevmash and Zvezdochka naval shipyards, regional news outlet 29.ru reported on Friday.

The Vkontakte social media page monitoring the coronavirus situation in Arkhangelsk region reported 42 new cases over the past day, 32 of them shipyard employees.

Due to the serious coronavirus outbreak in Severodvinsk, the city has been closed to the public since Saturday.

Photos of the ceremony published by the Sevmash shipyard and the Defense Ministry’s press service showed dozens of non-crew members shoulder-to-shoulder on the deck of the submarine.

The Knyaz Vladimir is expected to sail from Severdovinsk toward her new homeport of Gadzhiyevo on the Kola Peninsula in the nearest future.

The submarine is a Borei-A class submarine that can carry 16 Bulava missiles. Each missile is believed to hold 6 to 10 nuclear warheads. 

Sevmash is building a total of eight Borei-A class submarines. Half of them will be based with the Northern Fleet on the Kola Peninsula, while the other half will sail with Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

Read more

RUSSIA DAY

Putin Says 'Majority' Back Plan to Change Russian Constitution

The president spoke at a ceremony to mark Russia's national holiday in his first public appearance after weeks of lockdown.
NEWSROOM REBELLION

Staff at Top Russian Paper Offer Replacement for Controversial Editor

Recent editorial decisions at Vedomosti have ignited a censorship scandal.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | June 12

Moscow opens up. Rising infections. Vaccine race.
Latest cases

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Continue Steady Rise Past 500K as Country Emerges From Lockdown

New infections have plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.