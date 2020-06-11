Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Pass 500K as Officials Shift Focus to Putin Reforms

Russia is the third most-affected country in terms of infections. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 8,779 new coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 502,436.

Over the past 24 hours 174 people have died, bringing the total toll to 6,532 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

A total of 8,367 people recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 261,150.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of June 11. MT

New infections have plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.

Officials say Russia's high virus count is the result of mass testing and that a steady decline in new infections and its low fatality numbers mean the country can begin to return to normal.

Yet critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing the authorities of under-reporting deaths and threatening a new wave of infections by lifting restrictions. 

Starting Tuesday, Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's pandemic with around half of the country's total cases, began to cancel its quarantine measures which included a digital pass system to regulate residents' movement around the city and restrictions on walks outside.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that a postponed nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend his hold over power will go ahead on July 1.

The authorities have also rescheduled Russia's massive May 9 Victory Day military parade for June 24.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

