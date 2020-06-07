Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalist Ilya Azar Released After 10 Days in Jail

By AFP
Ilya Azar was detained in May for taking part in a solo picket protest. Andrei Vasilyev/TASS

Russian journalist and activist Ilya Azar was released Sunday after ten days in detention, his punishment for standing on a solo picket protest.

President Vladimir Putin's government has cracked down on opposition demonstrations, and single-person protests are the only kind allowed without prior permission from the authorities.

A court sentenced the 35-year-old journalist and municipal deputy to 15 days in police cells for violating protest rules, which was later reduced to 10 days.

Azar's arrest last month sparked outrage among his colleagues and friends, some of whom were also detained for picketing in his support.

"Thank you all for your support, but the main thing was not to support me but our right to peaceful protest," Azar, who works for the Novaya Gazeta opposition newspaper, wrote on Facebook.

"Sadly, things have become even worse regarding this right."

Last summer Azar helped organize a series of anti-government rallies in Moscow demanding fair elections which drew tens of thousands of people.

Human rights lawyers said his detention was illegal, as solo picketing is permitted. But the journalist lost his appeal in the Moscow City Court.

Azar was arrested after standing with a sign in support of activist Vladimir Vorontsov, who has worked to expose violations within Russia's law enforcement agencies.

Vorontsov, a former policeman, was arrested in early May on extortion charges. He was later accused of also illegally distributing pornography.

Read more about: Press freedom , Prison

Read more

EMERGENCY MEASURES

Russian Prisoners, Students and Military Will Be Commandeered to Produce Masks

The order from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
courtroom death

Ex-Prison Official Dies By Suicide in Russian Court

He had reportedly been sentenced to three years in maximum-security prison on extortion charges.
Golunov charged

Russian Anti-Corruption Reporter Charged With Drug Trafficking

A Moscow court on Saturday ordered journalist Ivan Golunov to stay under house arrest for two months.
Prison

Russia’s Top Court Says Boss’s Orders Don’t Justify Prison Torture

A series of abuse scandals rocked the national penitentiary system earlier this year.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.