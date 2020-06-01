Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Roll Out ‘Game-Changing’ Anti-Coronavirus Drug — Reuters

The coronavirus has battered Russia's economy and infected more than 400,000 of its citizens. Gavriil Grigorov / TASS

Russia will begin rolling out its first approved drug in the fight against coronavirus which it describes as “a game changer” starting next week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the country's sovereign wealth fund. 

Russia has raced to develop a vaccine and other treatments for the coronavirus as the deadly pandemic has battered its economy and infected more than 400,000 of its citizens. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar biotechnology firm last month touted “promising” clinical trials of a modified version of favipiravir, the generic version of Japanese firm Fujifilm’s anti-flu drug Avigan.

Russia’s Health Ministry has approved the modified antiviral drug, which is registered in Russia as Avifavir, for treating coronavirus patients, and clinics will be able to administer it in tablet form starting June 11, with enough supplies to treat around 60,000 people per month, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters.

“We believe this is a game changer. It will reduce strain on the healthcare system, we’ll have fewer people getting into a critical condition, and for 90% of people it eliminates the virus within 10 days,” Reuters quoted Dmitriev as saying.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | June 1

Moscow opens up. Rising infections. Victory Day rescheduled.
FIRST RESPONDERS

Russia’s Ambulance Crews Are Running on Empty as They Fight Coronavirus

Paramedics and drivers told The Moscow Times they have caught the virus en masse while driving for hours in search of free hospital beds.
containing the spread

Moscow to Build New $135M Coronavirus Hospital – Reports

It will become the third medical facility assigned to treat patients infected with the virus in Russia's capital.
First infections

Russia Reports First Coronavirus Cases

The two infected people are Chinese citizens, Russia's deputy prime minister said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.