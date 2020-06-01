Kremlin Says It 'Lacks Detail' on Trump's G7 Invitation

The Kremlin said Monday it had not received details of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to include Russia in an expanded G7 summit later this year.

The U.S. leader on Sunday described the G7 "a very outdated group of countries," saying he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

The meeting was due to take place via video conference in June but Trump said he would delay it and aim to hold the gathering in-person instead.

Describing the event as a "G-10 or G-11," Trump said he had "roughly" broached the topic with leaders of the four other countries.

But Moscow said they had not heard more about Trump's suggestion, saying it was unclear yet if the president's proposition was "official."