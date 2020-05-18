Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian PM Says Growth of New Coronavirus Cases Stopped

By AFP
Residents of Kazan in Russia's republic of Tatarstan have been able to go outside for outdoor activities as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday that the growth in new coronavirus cases had been stopped in Russia, which has recorded the world's largest number of infections after the United States.

"The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection remains difficult, but we can still acknowledge that we managed to put a stop to the growth of infections," Mishustin told a government meeting. 

Russia on Monday reported under 9,000 virus infections for the first time since the beginning of May, after seeing a steady daily rise of around 10,000 cases for more than two weeks.

Speaking to a task force responsible for the coronavirus epidemic response, he said the number of Russians recovering from the illness was growing.

"More and more people are recovering and being discharged from hospitals home," Mishustin said.

"We see in this the result of the systematic work that has been carried out in Russia over the past two months," he said.

According to official statistics published Monday, 2,722 patients recovered over the last 24 hours and more than 70,000 Russians are no longer infected with the coronavirus.

The prime minister said a nationwide lockdown imposed in late March had played an important role in slowing the rate of new cases.

He said the strict isolation regime "allowed us to gain time and prevent an explosive increase in the rate, as was the case in a number of foreign countries."

Mishustin is the highest-ranking Russian official to have tested positive for the coronavirus after announcing on television he was self-isolating late last month.

Russia has a total of 290,678 coronavirus infections.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

opinion Andrei Soldatov

How the ‘1984’ Scenario Failed in Moscow

The authorities’ sheer incompetence coupled with bureaucratic arrogance ruined any chance for public acceptance of increased control.
returning the favor

U.S. Ready to Send Ventilators to Coronavirus-Hit Russia, Trump Says

His announcement follows controversy over Russia’s shipment of medical supplies to the U.S.
illegal targets

‘People Go Hunting Like They Go Shopping’: Russia Sees Poaching Spike During Virus Lockdown

WWF Russia experts linked the increase in poaching with people’s desire to “rely on themselves” during the crisis.
STATE OF EMERGENCY

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Novatek’s Arctic LNG Construction Site

Three-quarters of the Murmansk region’s cases of the virus have been reported in the village where the facility is being built.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.