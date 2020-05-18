Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Sounds Alarm Over Virus Crisis in Dagestan

By AFP
According to the most recent official tally released on Monday, Dagestan has reported 3,460 coronavirus cases and just 29 deaths. Republic of Dagestan Health Ministry

President Vladimir Putin said Monday the coronavirus situation in Dagestan required urgent attention after a top official said hundreds of people in the region might have died from the virus.

"The situation in the republic of Dagestan is complicated and of course calls for additional and urgent measures," Putin told a meeting in Moscow.

He said the poor North Caucasus region which has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in Russia — should receive additional equipment, medicines and tests.

"I want you to know and be assured all of Russia will be with Dagestan now," he said, addressing residents of the region.

According to the most recent official tally released on Monday, Dagestan has reported 3,460 coronavirus cases and just 29 deaths.

However, the local health minister said Saturday that more than 12,600 people were suffering from the coronavirus and pneumonia.

Speaking in an interview with a local blogger, Dzhamaludin Gadzhiibragimov added that 657 people had died of pneumonia in the region.

Over 40 medics have died from coronavirus or pneumonia in Dagestan, Gadzhiibragimov added.

Critics accuse the Russian authorities of under-reporting the number of deaths to downplay the scale of the crisis.

In particular, opponents have accused the government of manipulating the figures by passing coronavirus deaths off as community-acquired pneumonia and other conditions.

Patients with more severe cases of Covid-19 may develop pneumonia, according to the World Health Organization.

The regional health ministry was not available for comment on Monday.

The Russian authorities have denied falsifying the numbers, saying they are only counting deaths caused directly by the coronavirus.

Many medical workers in Dagestan and elsewhere have complained of shortages of protective gear and say medics are dying at a higher rate in Russia than elsewhere.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Putin , Caucasus

Read more

joint Effort

Russia, U.S. Should Help Each Other During Pandemic: Kremlin

U.S. President Donald Trump had offered to send ventilators to Russia on Wednesday.
all in the family

Putin’s Coronavirus Expert Was His Daughter’s Research Supervisor – Reports

Ivan Dedov commended Putin for “balanced” policies and “heartfelt” public addresses during the pandemic.
opinion Tatiana Stanovaya for Carnegie

Russia’s Leaders Are Self-Isolating From Their People

Putin's laissez-faire response to the coronavirus pandemic has left many Russians frustrated.
well wishes

Putin Says 'Optimism and Sense of Humor' Will Help Johnson Recover

Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.