Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin’s Virus Response Earns Lower Marks Than Local Leaders’: Poll

In a public address over the pandemic early this month, Putin largely delegated decisionmaking authority to regional leaders. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

More Russians approve of local officials’ coronavirus response efforts than they do of President Vladimir Putin and the federal government's response to the pandemic, according to a newly published independent survey.

In a public address over the pandemic early this month, Putin largely delegated decisionmaking authority to regional leaders due to regional differences in infection rates. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, meanwhile, has emerged as a frontline figure in federal efforts to combat the virus as the head of Russia's coronavirus task force.

While 50% of the Levada Center pollster’s respondents said that their governors or mayors were doing their best to deal with the outbreak, 46% said the same of Putin and the government.

Russians' disapproval was nearly evenly split, with 48% disapproving of Putin and the government’s response and 45% expressing dissatisfaction toward the governors and mayors, according to Levada’s results released Thursday.

“The president urges the population to stay home, avoids direct responsibility and doesn’t say anything of substance, shifting everything to the governors,” the Open Media news website quoted Lev Gudkov, the head of Levada, as saying.

“The governors are more specific and their actions are visible, which the population notices,” Gudkov was quoted as saying.

Among Putin's critics, 18% called his measures excessive and 30% said they were insufficient. Among critics of regional leaders, 15% said they took excessive steps and 30% said they were not enough. 

The Russian government earmarked almost $18 billion in early April to combat the spread of Covid-19 — with confirmed infections surpassing 100,000 on Thursday — and its economic impact. A range of businesses and employees have criticized state measures for not going far enough to save them from shutting down or losing jobs.

The government has been phasing in anti-crisis measures, such as loan payment deferrals or cheap loans, but Putin conceded last Thursday that many Russians cannot access the relief. He stressed that while the coronavirus poses a serious health threat, its "impact on the economy, on entire sectors, is just as dangerous."

In an analysis of Russia's anti-crisis measures so far, Alfa Bank said direct aid has amounted to just 0.3% of its GDP, a lower share than in other countries.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,608 Russian respondents on April 24-27.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more

grain of salt

Majority of Russians Doubt Official Coronavirus Data – Poll

Russia's low number of cases has drawn skepticism as numbers in neighboring Europe have soared.
Slow recovery

Putin’s Approval Rating Steadily Increases to 68%, Survey Says

Last year's reforms increasing Russians’ retirement ages have left a dent in the president's approval rating.
Poll

Russians' Trust in Military Grows While Political Parties Falter – Poll

Trust in Russia’s military and intelligence services has grown while trust in government agencies, banks, and big business has faltered over the past...
Poll

One in Five Russians Would Vote for Fake Putin Protege

Levada’s experiment showed that 18 percent of those polled were ready to cast their ballot for a fictional “Andrei Semyonov,”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.