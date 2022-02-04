Putin’s Approval Grows Amid Ukraine Tensions – Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings increased in January as tensions with the West grew over Ukraine, according to an independent survey published Friday.

According to the Levada Center pollster, Putin’s job approval grew to 69% last month from 65% in December.

Putin’s disapproval dropped to 29% in January from 34% the previous month.

Levada also noted increases in job approval for Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his cabinet, as well as the Russian parliament.