Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Medics Demand Putin’s Promised Coronavirus Bonuses

Medics across Russia said they have yet to see Putin’s bonuses, which were promised in early April. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russian doctors have launched an online petition calling on President Vladimir Putin to pay his promised bonuses to doctors and other healthcare professionals on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

Putin in early April ordered monthly payouts ranging from 25,000 and 50,000 rubles ($300 and $600) for nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers and 80,000 rubles ($1,000) to doctors treating Covid-19 patients. Nearly a month later, medics across Russia said they have yet to see Putin’s bonuses.

Deistviye (Action), Russia’s union of healthcare workers, argued that federal and regional authorities are limiting the number of workers eligible for the bonuses and are using legal loopholes to lower the amounts of money paid out.

“All this looks like a mockery of medical professionals, who were once deceived by the promise of large salaries in [Putin’s] May decrees,” the union said on Change.org Wednesday.

In a petition signed by more than 40,000 people as of Thursday afternoon, Deistviye demanded a tenfold increase of the 56 billion ruble ($710 million) bonus fund. 

All categories of healthcare workers should be eligible for the bonuses and should be compensated whether or not they deal directly with Covid-19 patients or if the patients’ tests are confirmed, the union said.

Additionally, Deistviye called for increased insurance guarantees for medical workers equal to those Russia’s military personnel. Putin signed an act Wednesday promising 2.7 million rubles ($34,000) in the event of a worker’s death and 68,811 rubles ($870) if they become infected.

The union pointed to the dangers that medical professionals face both through lack of protective equipment and from hospitals becoming hotbeds for transmission.

“Entire groups are being put on sick leave or are shut inside medical facilities for quarantine. A huge additional burden falls on the remaining workers because they’re left fending for themselves and their incapacitated colleagues,” it said.

“People are literally dropping.”

Read more about: Health , Coronavirus

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | May 7

Prime minister infected. Russia on lockdown. Rising infections.
system under siege

Explainer: How Russia’s Healthcare System Is Tackling the Coronavirus

Russia's health system faces sharp regional disparities, a lack of equipment and reduced personnel in its fight against the virus.
sidelined illnesses

Russia’s Coronavirus Outbreak Jeopardizes Care for Patients With Rare Diseases

Health officials have reportedly been told to allocate up to 100,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients.
race against the clock

Russia to Build More Coronavirus Hospital Units on Chinese Model

Russia, which has reported relatively few cases of the disease, is readying its healthcare system for a possible spike.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.