Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Vedomosti Sale Delayed Amid Pro-Kremlin Censorship Scandal

Demyan Kudryavtsev, the former owner of Vedomosti. Yekaterina Kuzmina / RBC / TASS

The sale of Russia’s top business newspaper Vedomosti has been postponed as the paper struggles to maintain independence under its new chief editor, the Open Media investigative website reported Wednesday.

Claims of censorship have swirled around Vedomosti since its sale was announced in March. In the span of a month, acting editor-in-chief Andrei Shmarov has been accused of removing columns critical of Russian oil giant Rosneft, as well as banning coverage of independent poll results and articles criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s proposed constitutional changes.

“Some deadlines are being shifted due to the coronavirus, but I can’t say that these are fundamental changes,” Open Media quoted former Vedomosti owner Demyan Kudryavtsev as saying.

Kudryavtsev said it was “too early” to consider bankruptcy following reports of depleted funds, adding: “I hope the deal doesn’t fall through.”

The Bell business outlet reported last week that businessman Alexei Golubovich, one of Vedomosti’s buyers, was considering pulling out of the deal because of the censorship scandal.

The announcement of Vedomosti’s sale to Golubovich and publisher Konstantin Zyatkov in March drew concern among the paper’s staffers, with former editor-in-chief Tatiana Lysova describing the two buyers as “alien to Vedomosti’s rules and ideals.”

Shmarov’s hiring as acting editor-in-chief sparked further backlash within Vedomosti’s ranks and upset Russia’s heavily regulated media landscape. Five deputy editors appealed to Vedomosti’s new owners to appoint a different chief editor on March 31.

Founded in 1999, Vedomosti largely operated independently with backing from foreign media organizations until 2015, when Russia passed a law limiting foreign ownership in media companies to 20%. Kudryavtsev, a former chief executive of another business daily Kommersant and associate of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, bought the newspaper that year.

Read more about: Journalists , Censorship

Read more

censored coverage

Leading Russian Paper Vedomosti’s New Editor Bans Putin Criticism

Articles citing Russia’s last remaining independent polling agency have also been banned, allegedly on the Kremlin's orders.
opinion
Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care? (Op-Ed)

A case of editorial manipulation at Russian Forbes spells trouble for one of the last truly independent publications in Russian media.
Censorship

Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading

The new regulations will apply to bloggers, social media users and even culinary websites
opinion
Yulia Latynina

The Kremlin’s Lack of Control Has Made Me Flee Russia (Op-ed)

After years of working as an independent journalist in Russia, Yulia Latynina has decided to leave.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.