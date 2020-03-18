Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Vedomosti Owner Kudryavtsev Agrees on Sale Deal

Demyan Kudryavtsev. Yekaterina Kuzmina / RBC / TASS

The owners of Vedomosti, one of Russia’s largest newspapers, have agreed on a deal to sell the business daily, the publication has confirmed.

Demyan Kudryavtsev and his partners Vladimir Voronov and Martin Pompadour will sell 100% of the assets in BNM, their joint-stock company that owns both Vedomosti and the Harvard Business Review magazine, Kudryavtsev and Voronov told Vedomosti.

Publisher Konstantin Zyatkov and businessman Alexei Golubovich will purchase these assets.

Kudryavtsev and Voronov didn’t disclose the financial details of the purchase to Vedomosti. 

“We express deep satisfaction with these results and are grateful to the company management and the editorial staff for their brilliant work during these difficult times for the media industry of technological changes and a market downturn,” Kudryavtsev and Voronov said in a statement.  

While the deal must be closed within two months, the transfer of assets could start as early as Wednesday, Kudryavtsev said.

Negotiations for the sale of Vedomosti have been ongoing since at least last year, with the Kommersant business daily reporting that the newspaper is valued at 15 million euros.

Founded in 1999, Vedomosti largely operated independently with backing from foreign media organizations until 2015, when Russia passed a law limiting foreign ownership in media companies to 20%. Kudryavtsev, a former chief executive of Kommersant and associate of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, bought the newspaper that year.

Kudryavtsev is a member of The Moscow Times’ board.

Read more

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Russia Says It Has Very Few Coronavirus Cases. The Numbers Don’t Tell the Full Story.

Experts say Russia’s testing procedures have been hampered by bureaucracy.
global epidemic

Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 18

All you need to know about Russia’s response to the pandemic.
EMERGENCY MEASURES

Russian Prisoners, Students and Military Will Be Commandeered to Produce Masks

The order from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
Eduard Limonov

Russian Writer, Political Activist Eduard Limonov Dies

Limonov was a controversial figure who founded a radical nationalist party.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.