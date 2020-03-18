Vedomosti Owner Kudryavtsev Agrees on Sale Deal

Demyan Kudryavtsev and his partners Vladimir Voronov and Martin Pompadour will sell 100% of the assets in BNM, their joint-stock company that owns both Vedomosti and the Harvard Business Review magazine, Kudryavtsev and Voronov told Vedomosti.

The owners of Vedomosti, one of Russia’s largest newspapers, have agreed on a deal to sell the business daily, the publication has confirmed .

Kudryavtsev and Voronov didn’t disclose the financial details of the purchase to Vedomosti.

“We express deep satisfaction with these results and are grateful to the company management and the editorial staff for their brilliant work during these difficult times for the media industry of technological changes and a market downturn,” Kudryavtsev and Voronov said in a statement.

While the deal must be closed within two months, the transfer of assets could start as early as Wednesday, Kudryavtsev said.

Negotiations for the sale of Vedomosti have been ongoing since at least last year, with the Kommersant business daily reporting that the newspaper is valued at 15 million euros.

Founded in 1999, Vedomosti largely operated independently with backing from foreign media organizations until 2015, when Russia passed a law limiting foreign ownership in media companies to 20%. Kudryavtsev, a former chief executive of Kommersant and associate of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, bought the newspaper that year.

Kudryavtsev is a member of The Moscow Times’ board.