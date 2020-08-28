Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Forbes Russia Editor Resigns Over Deleted Article

Forbes Russia editor-in-chief Vladmir Motorin announced his resignation Thursday. Vladmir Motorin / Facebook

The editor-in-chief of the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has resigned after his publication deleted an article about the daughter of a state development corporation head receiving student financial aid despite not qualifying for it.

Forbes reported earlier this week that Anastasia Shuvalova, the daughter of VEB.RF chairman Igor Shuvalov, was accepted into Moscow State University’s allotted free education spots despite scoring significantly lower than other accepted students. MSU later explained that her name appeared on the list as a mistake.

“The company’s management decided to delete the publication,” Forbes Russia editor-in-chief Vladimir Motorin said in a statement Thursday.

“I understand this decision, but think that what follows afterward isn’t journalism but something else, and that’s why I’m leaving,” Motorin wrote on his Facebook.

An article that replaced the original story on Wednesday reported that Shuvalova was accepted at MSU as a paying student.

VEB.RF has sent out requests to a number of Russian media organizations to take down the articles on Shuvalov’s daughter.

It appears that Forbes Russia was the only publication to comply with the request.

Forbes Russia is one of several independent publications in Russia to face censorship scandals in recent years. In 2018, the magazine’s then-editor was fired and the editorial team was locked out of the website after posting an article about a jailed Russian billionaire that had been mysteriously removed from the print issue.

Read more about: Journalists , Censorship

Read more

censorship debate

Russia Pushes Google to Block Report on Low Virus Deaths, Probes NYT and FT

“I believe the demand to remove the news ... is pure political censorship,” MBKh Media’s chief editor said.
delayed deal

Vedomosti Sale Delayed Amid Pro-Kremlin Censorship Scandal

Claims of censorship have swirled around Vedomosti since its sale was announced in March.
censored coverage

Leading Russian Paper Vedomosti’s New Editor Bans Putin Criticism

Articles citing Russia’s last remaining independent polling agency have also been banned, allegedly on the Kremlin's orders.
opinion Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care? (Op-Ed)

A case of editorial manipulation at Russian Forbes spells trouble for one of the last truly independent publications in Russian media.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.