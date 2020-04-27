Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Doctors Count Their Own Dead From Coronavirus

“Why should doctors keep a list of their own? Very simple: they don’t trust statistics,” one doctor said. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian doctors mistrustful of official coronavirus data have launched an unofficial list of their colleagues who have died from the virus.

The news comes as a growing number of hospitals across Russia have reported Covid-19 outbreaks among doctors and patients in recent weeks. 

At least 69 Russian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications as of Monday afternoon, according to the unofficial tally

“Some have been infected during work, others haven’t,” anesthesiologist and ICU physician Vladimir Budyansky wrote Friday in a Facebook group he moderates called Medical Emergencies.

“Why should doctors keep a list of their own? Very simple: they don’t trust statistics,” the MBKh Media news website quoted neurosurgeon Alexei Kashcheyev as saying Sunday.

“They know what [Covid-19] looks like, so they won’t believe what the ministries tell them. They’ll maintain the list themselves,” Kashcheyev was quoted as saying.

The list names 22 Moscow doctors and 12 Moscow region medical professionals who have succumbed to the virus. The Russian capital and its surrounding region, with a combined population of more than 20 million, are the two Russian territories hit hardest by Covid-19, with 55,059 total cases as of Monday. 

Eight doctors have died in St. Petersburg, Russia’s third most-affected territory with 3,238 cases. Five doctors have died in the republic of Dagestan, the country’s fifth most-affected region with 994 coronavirus cases.

Russia has officially confirmed 794 deaths from the virus nationwide. It has reported 87,147 coronavirus infections as of Monday, surpassing China to become the world's ninth most-affected country amid the pandemic.

Read more about: Health , Coronavirus

Read more

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Exclusive: First Russian Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients Dies From Virus, Medical Workers Say

A colleague told The Moscow Times that 64 of the Moscow hospital’s staff had tested positive last week.
hurting wallets

Cheap Ruble Drives Russia’s Drug Prices Up 15% – Kommersant

The 10-15% price increase has also affected the cost of life-saving drugs, the business daily reported.
WEEKEND PROFILE

Meet the Activist-Doctor Who Has Become the Kremlin’s Loudest Coronavirus Critic

Anastasiya Vasilyeva says she is trying to protect Russia’s first line of defense against the pandemic.
MEDICAL MOBILIZATION

‘Leaning on War-Time History’: Russian Factories Have Switched to Sewing Masks to Combat Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has descended on Russia, factories have set aside their usual work.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.