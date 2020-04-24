Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Central Bank Cuts Rates and Warns of Deep Recession

Russia slashed interest rates to their lowest level since 2012 as the Central Bank published its first official prediction of the economic damage of the coronavirus.

The Central Bank has published its first official forecast of the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Central Bank has cut interest rates to their lowest level since 2012, and warned Russia is on course for a deep recession this year.

The decision — widely expected by the markets — to cut rates from 6% to 5.5% is the first shift in monetary policy from governor Elvira Nabiullina since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank warned Russia should brace for a hard economic shock as a result of both the economic lockdown at home and the collapse in global demand for energy which has sent oil prices down 70% this year. The bank predicted GDP will fall by between 4-6% in 2020, in the first public forecast of the economic damage of the coronavirus published by the Russian authorities. 

A fall of that size would effectively wipe out the last four years of economic growth following the 2015 crisis, when Russia’s GDP dropped by almost 8%. The prediction is in line with others made by groups such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although some economists warn the picture is deteriorating rapidly and that Russia could be in for a 10% crash.

The Bank said it stands ready to cut rates further should the situation develop in line with its forecast. The ruble gained slightly on the announcement, climbing 0.5% to 74.4 against the U.S. dollar. 

Read more

OIL SPILLOVER

Russia Braces For Higher Prices

The oil price war will lead to inflation and a dilemma for the Central Bank.
Economy

Bank of Russia Hikes Interest Rates For the First Time Since 2014

Russia’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates as inflation risks mount with a slumping currency and threats of U.S. sanctions
Central Bank

Russian Bank Blames Millennials for Threatening Pension System

Millennials tend to spend money on experiences that are not forward-looking, Russia's Central Bank said.
Central Bank

Russians Rush to Pay Off Debt Over Economy Fears

Higher numbers of Russian borrowers repaying their loans early are causing banks' retail lending portfolios to stagnate. Russia's retail lending has remained...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.