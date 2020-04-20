Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Coronavirus Hits Russian Psychiatric Hospital

The Arkhangelsk state clinical psychiatric hospital has been placed under quarantine. Aleksander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Dozens of patients and staff have been infected with the coronavirus at a psychiatric hospital in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region, leading to a sharp rise in local cases, Interfax reported Sunday, citing regional authorities.

The Arkhangelsk state clinical psychiatric hospital was placed under quarantine Saturday when one of its employees was found to be infected. She is believed to be a nurse who had recently returned from Moscow, Russia’s Meduza news website quoted an unnamed employee as saying.

At least 70 patients and employees have since tested positive for Covid-19, Interfax cited the regional crisis center as saying Sunday.

Arkhangelsk has now joined a number of other Russian regions that order visitors from Moscow, St. Petersburg and other areas with the highest coronavirus infection rates to spend two weeks in self-isolation.

The Arkhangelsk region reported 68 Covid-19 cases Sunday, the fifth-most in Russia that day, 24 hours after it reported five new cases. The Arkhangelsk region had a total of 114 cases and no deaths by Sunday, according to the crisis center.

The region of 1 million neighbors Russia’s remote republic of Komi, which reported a coronavirus outbreak earlier this month and is currently the country’s fifth most affected territory.

Russia had reported a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases, 10th in the world, and 361 deaths as of Sunday.

Arkhangelsk has now joined a number of other Russian regions that order visitors from Moscow, St. Petersburg and other areas with the highest coronavirus infection rates to spend two weeks in self-isolation.

The Arkhangelsk region reported 68 Covid-19 cases Sunday, the fifth-most in Russia that day, 24 hours after it reported five new cases. The Arkhangelsk region had a total of 114 cases and no deaths by Sunday, according to the crisis center.

The region of 1 million neighbors Russia’s remote republic of Komi, which reported a coronavirus outbreak earlier this month and is currently the country’s fifth most affected territory.

Russia had reported a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases, 10th in the world, and 361 deaths as of Sunday.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Regions

Read more

Stay at home

Putin Extends Nationwide Paid Holiday as Coronavirus Numbers See Sharpest Rise Yet

He added that he would delegate decisionmaking power on anti-coronavirus measures to regional authorities.
HEAVY DEFEAT

Russia’s Football Clubs Losing Almost $2M Every Day

As the Russian Premier League extends its season suspension until May 31, losses mount for elite football clubs.
DO SVIDANYA

Foreigners Ditch Russian Government Bonds in Record Numbers

Monthly outflow from government bonds in March was more intense than after Western sanctions were introduced.
MEDICAL MOBILIZATION

‘Leaning on War-Time History’: Russian Factories Have Switched to Sewing Masks to Combat Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has descended on Russia, factories have set aside their usual work.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.