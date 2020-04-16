Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 3,448 in 5th Consecutive One-Day Record

Updated:
Two hundred and thirty-two people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 3,448 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 27,938 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

Two hundred and thirty-two people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 16. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2 million people.

