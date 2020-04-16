Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Over 100 IKEA Migrant Workers Infected Near St. Petersburg

Over a four-day period, 123 mostly mild coronavirus cases have been reported in a workers' hostel in the village of Novosergiyevka east of St. Petersburg. Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS

One-third of all coronavirus infections in a northwestern Russian region are concentrated in a crowded hostel that houses migrant workers involved in construction at an IKEA-owned shopping mall, local media reported Wednesday.

The Leningrad region, which surrounds Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg, has reported 330 Covid-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Over a four-day period, 123 mostly mild coronavirus cases have been reported in the hostel in the village of Novosergiyevka east of St. Petersburg.

The hostel is rented by a Turkish construction contractor whose migrants are involved in “either reconstructing or cleaning” the nearby IKEA-owned shopping center, the local 47news.ru website reported.

“The shopping center’s employees did not have direct contact with the contractor’s sick workers,” the outlet quoted IKEA as saying.

Regional authorities described the hostel as “illegal.”

Health officials set up a field hospital on hostel grounds to isolate the infected and prepare for a possible outbreak among its estimated 485 residents. 

“We decided not to hospitalize them because there’s around 500 people there,” the local Bumaga news website quoted the Leningrad region’s press service as saying. “Plus, most cases are mild and don’t require hospitalization.”

Authorities have opened a criminal probe into health violations leading to mass illness, a crime punishable by up to two years in prison. They did not name the suspects.

The Leningrad region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, also ordered an inspection into all hostels following the mass infection at Novosergiyevka.

St. Petersburg, a city of 5.5 million, is Russia’s third hardest-hit locale with 1,083 out of 27,938 countrywide coronavirus infections and seven reported deaths. 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

no safety net

Moscow’s Small Businesses Feel the Pinch Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Once the health crisis ends, the city's small businesses say they might not be able to bounce back.
DO SVIDANYA

Foreigners Ditch Russian Government Bonds in Record Numbers

Monthly outflow from government bonds in March was more intense than after Western sanctions were introduced.
rain on my parade

Russia Considers Postponing Annual WWII Parade Amid Coronavirus – Reports

Officials are debating holding the Victory Day parade this fall or keeping it on May 9 but staging it without viewers.
moscowliving

Yale's happiness course - free

In this bizarre situation where most of us are in home isolation to protect ourselves against the Corona virus, everyone has to reinvent themselves and...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.