Are Tatarstan’s Coronavirus Digital Passes Working?

Alisa Yereminva, age 21, readies food to bring to her elderly relatives. For the past two weeks, to do this Yeremina first has to ask permission and then wait for approval by text message.

While Moscow was considering the use of digital passes to enforce coronavirus lockdown measures, the entire 3.8 million population of Russia's republic of Tatarstan has been living under this tougher regime since March 31.

First, everyone had to upload their personal and passport information either online or by phone to register in the system. Then they need to ask permission to do one of nine acceptable tasks: attend a court hearing, bring a child to daycare, visit a hospital or veterinary clinic, go to a funeral, replace a passport, go to a country house, visit a bank or post office, bring food or medicines to elderly relatives or move to a new address. Walking to the nearest pharmacy or food market can be done without permission.

“I input number 8 — bring food and medicines to elderly relatives. In a minute I get a message that I have an hour for the trip. And once I’m ready to come back home, I repeat the process,” Yeremina told The Moscow Times.

More than 630,000 residents of Tatarstan have registered on the service. Each day a person can receive two passes, most for an hour each. After complaints, the authorities now allow two hours to go out to a dacha and six hours to move one's residence.

Sometimes permissions are delayed, but Liliya Galimova, press secretary to the head of Tatarstan, told The Moscow Times that “In the first days the site was overloaded, but now complaints to the hotline are down by 50%.”

Before these measures were instituted, the republic had the same restrictions as Moscow. Marina Patyashina, head of Tatarstan's consumer protection agency, says they weren’t sufficient. “Each asymptomatic person infects one other person. People with symptoms infect at least three people. That’s why these restrictive measures are so important, to keep people healthy,” she said.

During the weekly online briefing of the council of ministers, Leyla Fazleyeva, head of the hygiene and anti-epidemic commission, stated that the restrictions would last “until the epidemiological situation stabilizes.”