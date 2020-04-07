Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Numbers Spike By 1,154 in New One-Day Record

Updated:
Fifty-eight people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Russia confirmed 1,154 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 7,497 and marking a new record one-day increase in infections.

Fifty-eight people have been killed by the virus, 11 of whom have died in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 7. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1 million people.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

patient zero

Kremlin Confirms First Coronavirus Infection in Putin’s Administration

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the official had no contact with Putin.
grain of salt

Majority of Russians Doubt Official Coronavirus Data – Poll

Russia's low number of cases has drawn skepticism as numbers in neighboring Europe have soared.
economic relief

Putin Calls for Sanctions 'Moratorium' at G20 Summit

"At the end of the day, it's a question of life and death," he said.
a friend in need

Russia Thanks 'Real Friend' Jack Ma for Gift of a Million Virus Masks

The co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said he was touched by Moscow's own help to China.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.