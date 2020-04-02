U.S. ‘Purchased’ Coronavirus Supplies From Russia – State Department

The United States purchased medical supplies from Russia to battle the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the State Department said Wednesday, contradicting the Kremlin's description of the shipment as humanitarian aid. Russia sent a military plane carrying protective gear and ventilators to the U.S. on Wednesday, days after President Vladimir Putin discussed the pandemic with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump. Observers have said that the supplies, which the Kremlin said Trump had accepted “gratefully,” amounted to a public relations coup for Putin.

We have to work together to defeat #COVID19. This is why the U.S. agreed to purchase urgently needed personal protective equipment from #Russia to help #FEMA respond in New York City. This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 1, 2020

“As a follow-up to the March 30 phone call between President Trump and President Putin, the United States has agreed to purchase needed medical supplies,” the State Department said in a statement. It said the equipment was handed over to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in New York City, which has seen 47,439 coronavirus cases and 1,374 deaths. “This is why the U.S. agreed to purchase urgently needed personal protective equipment from Russia to help FEMA respond in New York City,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted. Neither the U.S. nor Russia specified how much was paid for the medical equipment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week that Putin hoped the U.S. would return the gesture if the coronavirus pandemic struck Russia on a similar scale. “Both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future,” the State Department said. “This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us.”