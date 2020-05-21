U.S. Plane With Donated Ventilators Lands in Russia

A U.S. military plane carrying dozens of donated American ventilators touched down in Moscow Thursday, with the precious cargo ready to be sent to a hospital treating coronavirus patients. The 50 ventilators are "the first part of a humanitarian donation of a total of 200 much-needed U.S.-manufactured ventilators to Russia," valued at $5.6 million, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a statement.

Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross posted a photo online of a US Air Force cargo plane after it arrived in the Russian capital's Vnukovo Airport. "In times of crisis, the United States and Russia must work together to save lives," she wrote. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the rest of the ventilators were expected next week. Thursday's shipment will go to the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center in Moscow. The move follows a shipment by Moscow of Russian ventilators to New York on April 1. However they were never used and are unlikely to be after the same model was implicated in two fires in Russian hospitals.

Just arrived – U.S. plane with humanitarian aid from the people of the United States to the people of Russia. In times of crisis, the United States and Russia must work together to save lives. #COVID19 @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/IYTehoUjQX — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) May 21, 2020