Russia's Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1,264 in Another Record One-Day Rise

Updated:
Russia has registered four coronavirus-related deaths so far. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 228 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 1,264 and marking the country's largest one-day increase in cases so far.

Four people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion as they spiked in the past week. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of the cases are in Moscow. This week, Moscow changed the way it counts its coronavirus cases, with patients considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk for further verification.

Worldwide, the virus has infected almost 600,000 people and killed more than 27,000.

