Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Confirms First Coronavirus Infection in Putin’s Administration

Updated:
Russia's number of coronavirus cases reached 1,036 on Friday as the country's official tally jumped by a record daily amount for the third day in a row. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin has confirmed the first known coronavirus case in the presidential administration Friday, saying that the official had no contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news to reporters a day after Russian media reported that at least two Kremlin officials may have tested positive for Covid-19. 

“I can confirm one case. I don’t know about the second one,” Peskov was quoted by Interfax as saying.

Peskov declined to identify the Kremlin official who tested positive for Covid-19, citing Russia’s privacy laws, the state-run TASS news agency reported. He did not say when or if the Kremlin’s first coronavirus patient had had contact with Putin.

TASS said unconfirmed reports suggested that the infected person may be a state awards staffer who attended Putin’s presidential awards ceremony in Crimea after she had returned from Spain.

Meanwhile, Peskov confirmed that he had attended the same star-studded birthday party two weeks ago as a renowned singer who tested positive for coronavirus this week. Peskov said he did not see the singer, the 78-year-old Lev Leshchenko, at the party and stressed that attendees barely shook hands there.

An official working under the Russian cabinet’s chief of staff has also tested positive for coronavirus and has since been quarantined, the Meduza news website reported Thursday.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the 450-seat State Duma, said it will require all of its deputies to take coronavirus tests next Monday.

Russia's number of coronavirus cases reached 1,036 on Friday as the country's official tally jumped by a record daily amount for the third day in a row.

Read more about: Kremlin , Coronavirus

Read more

LAUNCH POSTPONED

Russia-Europe Mars Mission Delayed to 2022 Over Coronavirus

The unmanned ExoMars mission aims to place a robot on the Red Planet to find out whether life is present.
PRAY AT HOME

Russian Church’s Anti-Coronavirus Procession Canceled...Because of Coronavirus

Lipetsk and several other Russian cities have temporarily banned mass events in an effort to stop the pandemic from spreading.
New Cases

Russia Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases

Russia has so far reported 17 confirmed cases of the virus.
opinion
Nabi Abdullaev

Understanding the Kremlin’s Decision-Making Is a Growing Challenge (Op-ed)

In today’s Russia, who is really calling the shots?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.