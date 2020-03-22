Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Jump to 367

Updated:
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 61 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 367. 

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion as they spiked this week. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while some officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 250,000 people and killed more than 13,000.

