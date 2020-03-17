Russian Tourists Trapped in Europe Amid Canceled Flights, Closing Borders

Russian tourists in Europe have found themselves trapped abroad as flights have been canceled and borders closed due to the coronavirus crisis, a spokeswoman for Russia’s travel industry union told Interfax on Tuesday.

Russia suspended most flights to and from Europe to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from Monday. At the same time, several European countries have shut their borders, preventing anyone from leaving or entering.

"Russian tourists in Europe are left to their own devices and are asked to return home, but this is not easy — most of the remaining flights either have no seats or their ticket prices have risen several times,” spokeswoman Irina Tyurina said.