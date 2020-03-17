Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Tourists Trapped in Europe Amid Canceled Flights, Closing Borders

Several European countries have shut their borders. Aleksandr Avylov / Moskva News Agency

Russian tourists in Europe have found themselves trapped abroad as flights have been canceled and borders closed due to the coronavirus crisis, a spokeswoman for Russia’s travel industry union told Interfax on Tuesday.

Russia suspended most flights to and from Europe to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from Monday. At the same time, several European countries have shut their borders, preventing anyone from leaving or entering.

"Russian tourists in Europe are left to their own devices and are asked to return home, but this is not easy — most of the remaining flights either have no seats or their ticket prices have risen several times,” spokeswoman Irina Tyurina said.

Tyurina estimated that there are hundreds of Russian tourists currently stranded in Europe, adding that Russia’s Federal Tourist Agency (Rostourism) hasn’t released official numbers.

“They are already being kicked out of some hotels, because there is no one else there, only Russians,” she told the Business FM news outlet. “There are even examples of [the hotels] feeding guests with dry rations because the kitchen has already been closed.”

According to Tyurina, the situation is most acute in the Czech Republic, which was one of the first European countries to shut its border. Russian national carrier Aeroflot will suspend its flights to Prague on Thursday.

She advised Russian tourists to contact Russia’s Turpomosch tourist assistance association and called on the Foreign Affairs Ministry to ramp up its efforts to help Russians trapped abroad, as it has the authority to solve problems at an interstate level.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday that thousands of Russians are currently stuck abroad due to the coronavirus, adding that Russia’s embassies are working “around the clock” to bring them home.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Tourism

Read more

HEAVY TURBULENCE

Russian Airlines Face Coronavirus Bankruptcy, Government Warns

Industry could lose $1.3 billion by the end of the year, federal air agency says.
closed border

Russia Temporarily Bans Entry of Foreigners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The ban will not apply to diplomatic representatives, airplane crew members and some other categories of people.
CORONAVIRUS COSTS

Coronavirus Hits Russian Tourism for $400M Loss

Tour operators warn of an "unprecedented situation" which could put industry on brink of collapse.
Canceled vacation

Russia Blocks Chinese Tour Groups, Closes Border Crossings as Coronavirus Spreads

Russian tour agencies will stop accepting new tour groups from China as Beijing encourages its citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.